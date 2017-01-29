HRD working on proposal to establish research agency

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry is working on a proposal to establish an agency with Rs 500 crore grant to bolster the country’s weak research output. Ministry sources said the National Research Foundation (NRF) will leverage more resources from the industry to support 500 collaborative research projects between Indian institutions and universities abroad.

India lags globally in terms of research spending. The country spends 0.85 per cent of its GDP on research — against China’s spending of 2.10 per cent, USA’s 2.74 per cent, Japan’s 3.58 per cent, and Israel’s 4.11 per cent GDP on research. As a result, only four patents are filed per million population in India. China files 396 patents per million, South Korea 2,962 and Japan 2,250.

“NRF will be an umbrella body, which will establish research priorities and provide 50 per cent of funds required for research projects that fit the bill. NRF will work with Science and Engineering Research Board and Indian Council of Medical Research and finance some of their research,” an official said.