HRD objects to ICHR opening new centres in Jammu, Varanasi

The HRD Ministry has asked the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) to put on hold its plan of establishing two new regional centres — one in Jammu and the other in PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi.

ICHR, which is the apex body for funding historical research in the country, has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKV) in Varanasi to set up its eastern regional centre within the university premises. The council has agreed to pay a rent of Rs 1,000 per month to the MGKV for the next three years.

Similarly, ICHR has also entered into an agreement with the Central University of Jammu for establishing its northern regional centre in Jammu. The two MoUs came up for post-facto approval of the full council in a meeting held on June 15.

The new centres have been proposed in addition to the existing ones in Guwahati and Bengaluru. ICHR runs regional centres “with a view to reaching out to far-flung areas of the country”. According to sources, the HRD ministry has objected to the above plans on the ground that any decision with financial implications should have been first discussed with the government. It wrote to the council after the June 15 meeting, asking it to put the plan on hold till further notice.

The government’s objection has come at a time when the NITI Aayog has suggested the merger of ICHR and the Indian Council of Philosophical Research with the Indian Council of Social Science Research. The HRD Ministry, as first reported by The Indian Express on July 17, is not keen on implementing the suggestion as the merger will dilute the specific purpose for which each of the autonomous organisations was originally established. The ministry also does not want ICHR to open any new centre till a final decision is taken on the merger.

