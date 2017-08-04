HRD-Finance tussle stalls pay hike for college, varsity faculty

Union HRD minister Prakash Javedkar (File Photo) Union HRD minister Prakash Javedkar (File Photo)

The Union government’s much-awaited announcement on pay hike for university and college teachers is caught in a disagreement between two ministries, sources have said. The Finance Ministry, it is learnt, is not in favour of sharing the additional financial burden of the state governments, as reflected in HRD Ministry’s cabinet note which proposes a salary increase of about 20 per cent for nearly eight lakh teachers working in all Centre- and state-run educational institutions.

The proposed pay hike for teachers is estimated to cost the Union government Rs 1,400 crore annually. On the other hand, the collective additional expenditure of state governments will come to Rs 16,800 crore. The HRD Ministry has suggested that the Union government bear half of the states’ additional financial burden for the first three years. This works out to an additional expenditure of about Rs 25,000 crore for the Centre over three years.

The Finance Ministry feels that state governments, and not the Centre, should foot the entire salary bill for teachers in state-run institutions and its unhappiness over HRD’s proposed sharing ratio seems to have stalled the Cabinet’s approval which was expected last month. Meetings between representatives of HRD and Finance Ministries on this issue have been inconclusive, said sources.

The pay hike was decided upon by the HRD Ministry based on recommendations of University Grants Commission’s Pay Review Committee, which submitted its report to the ministry in February. The ministry accepted the panel’s suggestion to revise a teacher’s starting salary package by a multiplier of 2.72 for professor and above and a multiplier of 2.67 for assistant professor and above.

The last salary hike for university and college teachers was implemented in 2006 based on suggestions of the Sixth Pay Commission. At that time, the Union government had funded almost 80 per cent of the states’ additional expenditure, on account of increased salaries, for the first five years.

