HPCA case: Himachal govt to drop chargesheet against senior IAS officer

In a relief to senior IAS officer Deepak Sanan, who was chargesheeted and booked in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association case, the Himachal Pradesh government Tuesday initiated the process to formally withdraw the case against him.

Highly placed sources said Sanan would not only be granted his leave encashment and study leave, which was earlier denied by the previous Congress government, the chargesheet against him will also be dropped.

A senior government official confirmed that Sanan’s request for leave encashment has been approved after taking into account the mandatory 300 days of leave, apart from the post-dated study leave.

“It was a grave injustice to him when one officer’s study leave was allowed during the same period and he was denied same,” said a top government official.

The official added: “The personnel department has already processed Sanan’s case. Views of the law department is the only requirement to be fulfilled. The case will be submitted to the Chief Minister for appropriate orders as per cabinet decision to take back cases filed on political grounds.”

Despite the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances in 2014 rejecting its request seeking sanction to prosecute Sanan, the Congress government did not provide relief to the 1982-batch IAS officer.

Sanan, who had retired as Additional Chief Secretary in 2017, was named in the FIR registered by state Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau on August 1, 2013, under Section 120-B of the IPC and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The FIR is related to leasing of government-owned land near Dharamshala to the HPCA for construction of a luxury hotel, The Pavilion.

The lease was sanctioned in November 2009 for the construction of a residential building for players. Sanan, as Principal Secretary (Revenue), had accepted the HPCA request for allowing commercial use of the property.

Apart from the FIR, Sanan was also served a chargesheet on July 13, 2013, by the government for allowing commercial use of government land leased for construction of a five-star resort by the HPCA .

The IAS officer informed the government that since Department of Personnel and Training (GoI) had rejected its plea to sanction his prosecution, the chargesheet must be dropped as Section 120-B of the IPC cannot be applied independently.

He also made a representation to the President of India for dropping of the chargesheet.

It was only few days before the state assembly elections were announced, the government decided to withdraw the chargesheet on mercy grounds. Sanan had strongly objected to this and shot off an angry letter to the government.

Chief secretary Vineet Chawdhry told The Indian Express: “We are in advanced stage to give relief to Sanan. Entire matter has been examined in merit. He will get full justice.”

The 2013 vigilance FIR had also named another IAS officer Ajay Sharma, who was Director-cum-Special Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, besides a few other state administrative services officers. He is also likely to be granted relief soon.

