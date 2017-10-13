HP Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to chair election, campaign committees

Himachal Pradesh Congress Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Express File Photo) Himachal Pradesh Congress Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Express File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will chair the party’s election and campaign committees for the November 9 state polls, the party said on Friday. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has approved the appointment, party general-secretary Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement. Gandhi also approved the party’s coordination, publicity, manifesto and disciplinary committees for the polls, he said. The Congress party has announced incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as its chief ministerial candidate for the state polls. Singh reportedly had been at loggerheads with Sukhu until Gandhi intervened earlier this month.

According to the statement today, the party’s 14-member election committee will have Singh and senior leader Anand Sharma. They are part of the 23-member campaign committee too. Sukhu has been appointed the convener of the coordination committee, which will have AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Sushil Kumar Shinde, Sharma and secretary Ranjeet Ranjan Yadav as members.

The state’s incumbent Industries Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will chair the party’s publicity panel, while another minister Thakur Kaul Singh is the head of manifesto committee. Party leader AN Vidyarthi will chair the disciplinary committee.

