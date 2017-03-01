BMW hit-and-run case: Court to initiate proceedings to declare Randhawa PO

A local court initiated proceedings to declare Balraj Singh Randhawa, the main accused in the case of death of kin of Himachal Pradesh (HP) chief minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: PTI Photo) A local court initiated proceedings to declare Balraj Singh Randhawa, the main accused in the case of death of kin of Himachal Pradesh (HP) chief minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: PTI Photo)

A local court initiated proceedings to declare Balraj Singh Randhawa, the main accused in the case of death of kin of Himachal Pradesh (HP) chief minister Virbhadra Singh, a proclaimed offender (PO) at district courts, Sector 43, here on Tuesday. The court has adjourned the matter for April 5.

Thus, if the police are unable to arrest Randhawa by April 5, he will be declared a PO. The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants for the accused as well.

Taking up the application moved by the UT police Monday seeking Randhawa to be declared a PO, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Nisha, said the proceedings to declare him a PO be initiated. The police has been unable to crack the case and arrest the persons involved in the crime.

According to the police, Randhawa has been evading arrest and the police have been trying to trace him since February 9. The eyewitness in the case has alleged that Randhawa intentionally ran his BMW over Akansh (the deceased) thrice while the co-accused, Harmehtab Singh alias Farid, had instigated him to do so outside a residential area of Sector 9 on February 9. The police have booked the two on murder charges.

As the police were unable to make any major breakthrough in the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted, but the police have been unable to arrest Randhawa. Police arrested Farid from Haridwar on February 15.

Akansh Sen was allegedly hit by a BMW car early morning on February 9. He succumbed to his injuries in PGIMER the next day. According to the police, there was an altercation between Akansh’s friends and the two accused — Balraj Singh Randhawa and Har Mehtab Singh — on Thursday.