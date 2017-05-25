Howrah: Trinamool Congress member killed in factional clash

A TRINAMOOL Congress panchayat member has been stabbed to death allegedly in factional clashes at Amta in Howrah. Sheik Hannah Ali (45) was allegedly beaten up and stabbed to death by a group of assailants at West Basantpur around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. His body was reportedly discovered by locals. Sources in the police said Ali was returning home on his two-wheeler when the miscreants blocked his path in a deserted area and started beating him up. “As he fell, the miscreants beat him up with iron rods… Prima facie, the murder is a fallout of group rivalry,” said a police officer.

He added that while five persons have been arrested, two key accused are still at large. “Those arrested are Sheikh Shabir, Aamul Haq, Sheikh Nazrul, Sheikh Aamul and Sheikh Sarib,” said an officer.

Ali’s mother Nurjahan Begam said: “When we saw him, he was lying in a pool of blood. He has been killed by Trinamool leaders Idrish Ali Jamaddar and Sheikh Hussain. They had issues with his growing popularity. He had a good name in the area and they feared that he might end up getting a ticket for the upcoming panchayat elections.”

The family has lodged a police complaint, naming Idrish Ali and Sheikh Hussain.

“Idrish Ali Zamaddar and Sheikh Hussain were CPM workers. In 2009, during the Lok Sabha elections, they joined Trinamool. But since their names have cropped up in this murder, we are planning to suspend them,” said Udaynarayanpur MLA Samir Panja.

