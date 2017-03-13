How world media covered BJP’s victory: ‘Modi is bringing relative political stability to India’

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Varanasi. (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Varanasi. (PTI Photo)

The international media across the globe has lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in the recently held assembly elections, especially its win in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. It credited BJP’s landslide victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom they hailed as a ‘mesmerising orator’. Calling the victory in UP as the biggest prize, where it had not held a majority since 1991, several media houses said the win will cement and consolidate PM Modi’s ‘dominance of Indian politics and put the prime minister on track for re-election in 2019’. They said the victory came as a surprise given the demonetisation step taken by the BJP at a crucial time. In the historic victory in UP, the BJP on Saturday defeated the major parties of the state by winning a staggering 312 seats out a total 403.

Here’s how the different foreign media houses reacted to BJP’s historic win in assembly elections:

Los Angeles Times: The LA Times said the BJP easily dethroned a powerful incumbent party in Uttar Pradesh and shrugged off the effects of the prime minister’s demonetisation step on November 8. It further said the results could help BJP ‘gain ground in the upper house of parliament, whose composition is dictated in part by state assemblies, and whose current members have stymied many of Modi’s economic reform proposals, saying they would hurt the poor. The BJP controls 13 of India’s 29 state assemblies, but by far the biggest prize is Uttar Pradesh, where it had not held a majority since 1991.’ The media house said that reacting to the demonetisation step, voters in some of the remotest villages of Uttar Pradesh, where the demonetization policy was thought to have caused the most disruption, said that even though they were struggling, they supported the move because it took on the dishonest rich.

The Washington Post: It hailed BJP’s victory calling it the win of ‘India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party’. The Washington Post said the victory will come as a big morale-booster for Modi, who had campaigned extensively in the region for his party’s nominees. Modi’s party appears to have successfully forged a coalition of upper, middle-ranking and lower castes in Uttar Pradesh. It said the victory has been seen as a referendum on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nearly 3-year-old government. BJP Leaders said the party’s victory in UP would boost Modi’s chances of winning another term as India’s prime minister in 2019 elections.

The Guardian: The Guardian in its report said the decisive win was interpreted as a broad endorsement of Modi’s decision last November to invalidate 86 per cent of all currency in circulation as part of an anti-corruption drive. Though the demonetisation decision was botch, it said, Modi successfully framed the policy as a decisive strike against the untaxed hoards of “black money” accumulated by the country’s wealthy elites. That strategy appears to have paid off, helping to broaden the BJP’s appeal beyond its traditionally base of upper-caste Hindus and merchants, and sustaining the extraordinary personal popularity Modi continues to enjoy among the Indian public nearly three years since his election’.

The New York Times: The American daily stated that the scale of the victory in UP assembly elections was “all the more stunning as it followed Modi’s politically risky decision to eliminate most of India’s cash”. The historic mandate was seen as “a referendum on the prime minister”, who campaigned vigorously in recent days in Uttar Pradesh, which, with a population of more than 200 million, would be the world’s sixth largest country if it were independent. “Modi is bringing relative political stability to India, by fragmenting the opposition and concentrating power in his hands, thus shifting the driver of economic growth from the private sector to the state, and freeing himself to conduct radical economic experiments like his currency cleansing policy,” the newspaper said.

