How to ensure your House Rent Allowance claims are not turned down

With many assessees claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA) benefits without correctly evaluating their eligibility and some even claiming rent benefits while staying in their own houses, the Income Tax Department is likely to crack the whip on fake rent receipts.

If your case genuine is genuine, these are the steps you must take to avoid such a situation.

All the assesses should ensure they have the below:

1. A registered rent agreement between the tenant and landlord. This is needed even if the house is rented from a close relative.

2. The payment has to be made at regular intervals and there has to be proof in the form of bank debits or bank entries for cash withdrawals. Try and make the payment in cheque or digital transaction as it is easier to trace the money trail and show proof.

Remember that no exemption is possible if the accommodation occupied by the assessee is owned by him or if the assessee has not actually incurred expenditure on rent in respect of the accommodation occupied by him.

