How to change name of passenger in IRCTC e-ticket?

The request to change name will be granted once only. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The request to change name will be granted once only. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Did you know you can change the name of a passenger in IRCTC e-ticket? IRCTC offers the facility of changing the name of the passenger if you have a confirmed e-ticket. This can be done even after completing the booking by approaching the nearest railway reservation office, said IRCTC on its official website.

Here are a few things to know about this procedure:

1) This facility is only available for confirmed e-reservation.

2) The passenger can now approach the nearest Railway Reservation Office with a print out of the ‘Electronic Reservation Slip’ and one original photo identity proof at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

2) The facility to change the name of the passenger in IRCTC e-ticket can be availed only if:

a) The request was made to the Railway Reservation Office to transfer it to another member of a family — Father, Mother, Brother, Sister, Son, Daughter, Husband or Wife. He/she should bring the ‘Electronic Reservation Slip’ print out along with photo identity card proof in original and a proof for blood relation desired to be changed.

b. The passenger is a Government Servant proceeding on duty and the appropriate authority makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

3) Such request will be granted only once.

