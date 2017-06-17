Latest News
How Sushma Swaraj reacted to her being seen as a contender for presidential election

Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country's first citizen, several names, including Sushma Swaraj's, have been doing the rounds.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:June 17, 2017 4:59 pm
Sushma Swaraj, Ministry of External Affairs, Islamic State, Mosul “These are rumours. I am an external affairs minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter,” she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential poll. (AP Photo)
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today dismissed reports that she was a contender in the presidential poll as “rumours”. Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country’s first citizen, several names, including Swaraj’s, have been doing the rounds.

“These are rumours. I am an external affairs minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter,” she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential poll.

The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes would be held on July 20.

As per the schedule, June 28 is the last day for nominations, while a candidate can withdraw from the electoral battle till July 1.

  1. S
    Santano Fernandes
    Jun 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm
    Sushma Swaraj will get elected as the President of India only if she shaves her Head and become a Sadhvi, which she cannot and so she cannot be the President. Let her first be the president of BJP.
    Reply
