How political leaders reacted to Nitish Kumar returning to NDA camp

Within 24 hours of resigning from the CM post, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar joined hands with old ally BJP to form a new government in Bihar. Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the state’s chief minister for the second time in two years with Sushil Kumar Modi being handed the position of Deputy CM. However, the cabinet is still unclear as no other ministers have been sworn in.

On Wednesday, Nitish had stated his position had become “untenable” and that he was listening to the “voice of his conscience” after the corruption allegations against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his family.

Here’s how various politicians reacted to the developments in Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Congratulations to Nitish Kumar ji & Sushil Modi ji. Looking forward to working together for Bihar’s progress & prosperity.”

Rahul Gandhi, Congress Vice-President: 3-4 mahine se humein pata tha ye planning chal rahi hai. Apne swaarth ke liye vyakti kuch bhi kar jata hai ( This was being planned for the past 3 to 4 months, people can do anything for their own benefits). Mandate was given to Nitish ji for the anti-communal fight but now he has joined hands with them for his personal politics. Satta ke liye vyakti kuch bhi kar jaata hai, koi neeyam, credibility nahin hai. (People can do anything to remain in power, rules are broken and there’s no credibility left).

Lalu Prasad Yadav: Bihar bohot jagrook pradesh hai; aaj gaon-gaon ke log naraaz hain ( The people in the state are aware of everything. Everyone in the state is upset with you).

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and former deputy CM: “Entered in govt with clean slate,keen desire of writing a positive story for Bihar ppl, only to find opportunist rival”

J P Nadda, Union Minister: Nitish’s step against corruption is courageous.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader: BJP tried all tactics to destabilise states where Opposition ran governments.

Bhai Birendra, RJD MLA: Anan-phanan mein sarkaar bani, Nitish Kumar ko desh aur Bihar ki janta ki fikr nahi hai, sirf kursi ki fikr hai (Nitish Kumar is least bothered about the people of the country and the state).

Digvijay Singh, Senior Congress Leader: Agar Tejashwi se aitraaz tha toh unhe barkhast kar dete;RJD-JDU-Cong ki meeting bulate, maha gathbandhan se dhoka karna adarsh nahi (If you have differences with Tejashwi, you should have sacked him or maybe call for a RJD-JDU-Congress meeting. Going against Mahagathbandhan is unethical.)

