How passengers reacted after Jet Airways flight skidded off runway at Goa airport

Jet Airways flight skids off runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport on Tuesday. (Source: ANI photo) Jet Airways flight skids off runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport on Tuesday. (Source: ANI photo)

A Jet Airways flight 9W 2374, which was scheduled to travel from Goa to Mumbai, on Tuesday skidded from the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa while aligning for takeoff. The plane was carrying a total of 161 people including seven crew members.

In a statement, Jet said that all passengers have been safely evacuated.

“All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process,” the airline said. Reportedly, 15 passengers have been injured in the incident and were taken to the hospital.

The flight had arrived from Dubai and the incident took place at around 5 am. Though all the passengers were evacuated, it triggered panic among them when the plane skid and later during the evacuation process.

There were also some complaints that contrary to media reports the incident was serious and could have led to casualties.

“Media makes it look like it’s nothing but it was terrible; engine exploded, could’ve died; going to complain,” a furious passenger told news agency ANI.

Another passenger unhappy with the response of the authorities said, “After incident took place,there was no one till 20-25 minutes. After that we saw some cars, they too took around 10 minutes.”

Abhishek, another passenger on the flight, said, “Situation was critical; nobody is helping, authority is not giving answers; Don’t know what to do.”

Another passenger said, “Lights started blinking and suddenly they saw fire and everybody getting up to run for life.” Luckily it happened on the ground, she said.

The airline said that a large-body plane was later used to take the passengers to their destination.

