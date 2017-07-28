How much is the idea of India ready to accommodate the idea of Kashmir? asks Mehbooba Mufti



Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday spoke on issues like Article 35-A, which gives special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, in a seminar in New Delhi. She warned that anyone messing up with the special status granted to the state will have to face serious ramifications. According to a PTI report, the chief minister said that while efforts are put in to resolve Kashmir issues, at the same time “we flog it”.

“Who is doing it? Why are they doing it? (challenging the Article 35A)” Mufti asked. She added, “let me tell you that my party and other parties who carry the national flag there, despite all risks… I have no doubt in saying that no one will hold it if it is tinkered,” said Mufti.

According to IANS report, Mufti also said that, “you are not targeting separatists who have an agenda to secede but you are weakening the forces who have accepted India, participated in elections. They make efforts to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with India with respect and dignity. You are weakening them.”

While addressing ‘Understanding Kashmir’ session hosted by social group BRIEF, Mufti said that Kashmir is an idea of India. “The basic question is how much is the idea of India ready to accommodate the idea of Kashmir? This is the crux,” she said.

She recalled how Kashmir, during the partition, defied the two-nation theory and the divisive separation on grounds of religion, and aligned with India. She said, “There have been special provisions in the Constitution for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, with the passage of time something happened somewhere that both sides (state and centre) started doing dishonesty.”

“Rather than addressing the problem, we took administrative measures like dismissal of government or making charges of conspiracy, sedition…we had all these things against separatists which at times led to their hangings, weapons exclusive to Kashmir and more security measures and increasing number of security people. These administrative measures have not helped us to address the idea of Kashmir…,” Mehbooba added.

