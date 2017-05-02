How Mamata Banerjee tamed Maoists in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

The aftermath of the attack on CRPF personnel in the Burkapal area of Sukma, that left 25 security personnel dead and six injured has raised questions about the government’s counter-insurgency measures and intelligence gathering process. And with the Centre looking to redraw the red corridor, potentially dropping 20 of the 106 districts described as Maoist-affected, it maybe instructive to look at how neighbouring states, particularly West Bengal, have dealt with the Maoists.

When Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, the sheer scale of the Maoist movement threatened to destabilize the entire state. Consider this: between 2009 and 2011, the state recorded more than 500 deaths, both civillian and security personnel. A year later, the Maoist organisation in the state had been virtually wiped out. It is important to remember that there were two key facets to Mamata Banerjee’s tryst with Maoism in the state. Firstly, as the opposition and former Maoists continually reiterate, Banerjee had “entered the Maoist-dominated” areas of Bengal by holding “the Maoists’ hands”. Secondly, while her counter-insurgency strategy focussed on the extermination of Maoists, it included confidence building measures for the people in the areas.

Immediately after coming into power, Banerjee set up a team of police officers to deal with the Maoists. As one officer on the team said, “There was a shift in emphasis. Suddenly, we had informants and information. We were able to get rebels to return to the mainstream.”

Trinamool Congress’s claim that Banerjee single-handedly wiped out the Maoist organisation in the state and that the erstwhile Left Front government had been completely ineffectual in handling the issue is not entirely true. The Left Front government, after all, had picked up a number of senior Maoist functionaries in the area. But the difference lay in the point of emphasis. As Banerjee saw it, the root cause for Maoists in the state in the areas of Junglemahal districts of West Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura was the neglect of the areas. While the erstwhile Left Front governments did arrest a significant part of the Maoist leadership, they didn’t pay enough attention to the lack of development in the areas where people survived, without the most basic of amenities.

Banerjee initiated welfare projects in Maoist strongholds. In particular, she ensured that potable water was available to all. Along with this, she announced that everybody in the area was entitled to 16 kg of rice, every month. Simultaneously, security forces conducted raids on the basis of specific information from former Maoists, who had been swayed by Banerjee’s rhetoric. The local organisation of the TMC, which had spread throughout the area in Banerjee’s days in the opposition, began acting as a vital source of information while also acting as vigilante groups. Youths in the area, desperate for employment, were utilized as informants and special police officers (SPOs), who gathered information and showed security forces the way to get to the Maoist hideouts.

The Maoist organisation in Bengal weakened and security forces killed the leading Maoist Kishenji in November 2011. In the following years, the government ‘converted’ many Maoist leaders, bringing them into the mainstream with an effective surrender policy. But as her detractors point out, Mamata backed off the promise to withdraw Centre-state joint forces from the area and hasn’t released political prisoners from jail. Take for instance, Niyoti Mahato – a resident of Amliya village, whose husband Chhatradhar Mahato had famously shared a stage on February 4, 2009. He, along with three others, was found guilty in the IED blast at Kantapahari in Jungle Mahal in 2009. During the campaigning for the 2016 elections, Niyoti told The Indian Express, “Mamata Banerjee entered Junglemahal holding our hand. Before becoming chief minister, she promised us that the very word Maoist would be removed from the state’s vocabulary. Later, she arrested my husband. Wasn’t it a betrayal?”

The Left, on the other hand, maintains that Mamata Banerjee’s coming to power was also a result of the covert support she received from the Maoist organisation that destabilized the Left Front government and effectively converted the three districts of Junglemahal into a “liberated zone”, allowing the forces to operate. Left Front chairman, Biman Bose, reiterated on March 2016, “The Maoists had helped the TMC in 2009 and 2011. They had killed so many of our cadres.”

An official of the Bengal home department says the key to countering is development: “There is no way to eradicate the Maoists without first looking at the different socio-economic realities that allow them to thrive. It is different in different states, but essentially the reality is that the areas impacted by Maoism are also those which are the poorest. Bring people out of poverty, encourage them into the mainstream, without judgment, without condemnation, without thrusting the national flag instead of the Lal Salaam – and it is possible to make it impossible for Maoism to thrive.”

