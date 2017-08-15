How Independence Day was celebrated in different parts of the country

Jammu: School children perform during the 71st Independence Day celebrations at Mini Stadium in Jammu on Tuesday. PTI Photo Jammu: School children perform during the 71st Independence Day celebrations at Mini Stadium in Jammu on Tuesday. PTI Photo

India on Tuesday marked its 71st Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in the national capital. The PM hoisted the national flag at Red Fort and later addressed the nation for a little less than an hour. In his speech, PM Modi said the nation needs to come together to lead a “new India”, where there is no casteism, communalism, corruption and terrorism. He stressed on eradicating corruption from the country and said his government will continue its fight against black money. Modi also paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Here is how Independence Day was celebrated in other parts of the country:

West Bengal: In West Bengal, people carried out colourful processions, parades and cultural programs across parts of the state. While CM Mamata Banerjee hoisted the national flag on Red Road in Kolkata, various other leaders of political parties hoisted flags at party offices in other districts.

Puducherry: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy addressed a gathering at Indira Gandhi Sports complex, where he unfurled the national flag to mark the occasion. In his speech, the CM said the UT was making progress in the fields of health care services. Meanwhile students from various parts of the state also performed cultural programmes to mark the occasion.

Tripura: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar hoisted the national flag at the Assam rifles parade ground in Agartala. The CM was saluted by security forces and NCC on the occasion. Addressing the people of the state, Sarkar appealed to the people to preserve communal harmony and peace in the state. He added that development will only take place if peace was prevalent in Tripura.

Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu unfurled national flag in Itanagar. Addressing the nation, Khandu pitched for eradicating poverty, illiteracy and unemployment in the state. The CM also spoke about several schemes launched by his government for the people of the state.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the nation on Independence Day in Bhopal. In his address to the gathering at the event, CM Chouhan stressed for eliminating corruption and poverty from the state. Chouhan vowed to provide house to every poor person in the state. Independence Day was celebrated in several other parts of the state, including Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior.

Goa: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on India’s 71st Independence Day, addressed the main state-level function in Panaji. In his speech, the former Defence minister pitched to make the state free of plastic by 2020. He also focused on improving the quality of education in Goa and asked people’s participation in the effort to do so.

Odisha: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed the state-level parade at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneshwar, where he unfurled the national flag. During the event, CM Patnaik fell ill, but continued to stay at the parade venue and took salute. According to party officials, Patnaik fell ill due to humidity but recovered soon. He went to Capital Hospital for examination on his way back home, and was declared perfectly alright by the doctors.

Mizoram: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla addressed the people at Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl, where the Independence Day was celebrated with much pomp and show. Speaking at the event, the CM pitched for New Land Use Policy (NLUP) and said the policy has brought development in the state. CM Thanhawla also said the state has mainted peace due to concerned efforts by law enforcement agencies, NGOs and public.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu CM E K Palaniswami unfurled the tricolour at Fort St. George in Chennai to mark the Independence Day. Addressing the people in the state, CM Palaniswami said hsi government is working towards an “all-round development” of the state. In his first Independence Day as Chief minister, Palaniswami also praised the efforts of freedom fighters from the state and announced a pension sum of Rs 12000 to Rs 13000.

Jammu & Kashmir: CM Mehbooba Mufti addressed an event in Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar and said she has faith in the judiciary to dismiss the challenge to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. “I am sure the Supreme Court will dismiss the present petition before it,” Mufti said in her speech. On the day, when PM Modi pitched to resolve Kashmir conflict by embracing them, internet and cell phone services were suspended in Kashmir valley as a precautionary step. Only BSNL services were functioning in the valley. Meanwhile, former CM Omar Abdullah in a tweet said, “Let us all hug a Kashmiri”.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed an Independence Day function in Lucknow, where he said that the path for the development of India will go through the state of Uttar Pradesh. The CM also asked people if they pledge to devote their time towards making India a powerful nation in front of others.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh: Independence Day was celebrated with much pomp and show in the two states and union territory. In these parts of the state, freedom fighters, who played an important role in India’s freedom struggle, were remembered. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh hoisted the flag at a state-level function in Gurdaspur, while Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the people of the state in Gurugram. Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore hoisted the national flag at a function in Chandigarh. Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki hoisted the flag at an event in Panchkula.

Telangana: After unfurling the National flag at historic Golconda Fort, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said he will work towards providing more jobs in the state. Addressing the attendees at the event, Rao said, “I am happy to announce that besides 27,660 appointments so far we made, measures are being taken to make appointments for another 84,876 jobs shortly.” Independence Day was also celebrated at the offices of Congress, TDP, BJP and other political parties in the state.

Bihar: At 71st Independence Day function at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke at length about the on-going flood situation in the state. Expressing concern over the “grim” situation, Kumar expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for sending NDRF and Army forces to flood-affected areas in the state.

Kerala: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan began his Independence Day address at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram district of the state, with an emotional mention of recent deaths of children at BRD hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. CM Vijayan, after unfurling the national flag, addressed the attendees and urged people to defeat the attempt to “poison” the idea of nationalism in the country. Meanwhile, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hosted a national flag at a school in Palakkad district of Kerala, defying a district administration order that agave permission to only elected representatives, school authorities or government authorities to do in a government-funded institution. The District Collector, in a statement said that they have instructed police to register a case in the matter.

