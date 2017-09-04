How every student outfit loves social media to woo voters

The Facebook page of PUSU party for the upcoming student elections. Express The Facebook page of PUSU party for the upcoming student elections. Express

ON SOCIAL media, campaigning for the PU students elections began two months ago, and all the student outfits are making full use of WhatsApp, Facebook, V Chat, IMO, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. On WhatsApp, each student party has made around 15-20 groups which are coordinated by their party leaders or media incharge.

There are WhatsApp media groups by the name of NSUI family, SFS revolution, SOI PU official and many more.

Earlier, student leaders would hold meetings with party workers. But now with applications like WhatsApp being at their disposal, parties are using them as tools to communicate with students.

Prabhpreet Singh, former SFI president, says, “The student politics is not behind national mainstream politics. The student leaders might be approaching students in hostels and departments now but the campaigning process started on social media groups sometime back.”

From counselling sessions to guidance for fee submission and all details related to the varsity are being shared by the student parties on WhatsApp groups, says Prabhpreet, a former student of Panjab University.

The freshers are easy to approach and the start of the session is the right time to get them acquainted about the party and add them in their group, adds Prabhpreet.

Babalpreet Bains, media incharge of SOI (Students Organisation of India), says, “WhatsApp, Facebook are really useful to approach the students en mass. It is difficult to approach every student through door-to-door campaigning, but with social media apps, the campaigning is done just in 10 minutes.”

“We keep on briefing students about the university issues. The students on WhatsApp group are also asked to contact us on any problem they have,” adds Babalpreet.

