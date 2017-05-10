‘How can SC issue gag order… I am like Ambedkar’s adopted son’

Justice C S Karnan in Chennai. (Express Photo) Justice C S Karnan in Chennai. (Express Photo)

LESS THAN an hour after the Supreme Court sentenced him to jail for six months, Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan announced that he had issued an order setting aside the apex court’s order against him.

“The Supreme Court issued the order at 11 am. At 11.20 am, I issued an order setting aside the Supreme Court’s order. How can they issue such a gag order to media against publishing my statements,” he said, speaking to mediapersons in his room at the Chepauk government guesthouse here.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday barred the media from publishing any orders passed by Karnan.

Karnan issued a written statement on his letter pad and claimed it as an order. He said he had also issued directions to the CBI to register cases against seven Supreme Court judges under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“Am I an anti-social element? Am I a terrorist? How can they issue a gag order, it’s illegal. Without hearing my side, they have passed several orders against me. I am not afraid of arrest or prison. The general public is behind me. This is a complete failure of the judicial system. I have seen prisons already,” he said. “As a High Court Judge, I have visited Karur, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Kanyakumari prisons,” he added.

Asked if he was afraid of going to jail, he said: “I am like Napoleon, an adopted son of Dr Ambedkar… They say I am insane. If I am insane, how can I be sent to prison?”

Asked if he plans to meet President Pranab Mukherjee, he said he has no “appellate remedy” regarding withdrawing of his portfolios. “I already sent representations to the President of India. So far, no action has been taken in this regard. The Supreme Court order (against him) is not maintainable in law, I am setting aside the Supreme Court’s gag order against media. This is not an issue between seven judges and me. It’s an issue of corruption in the judiciary, which is being ignored,” he said.

He said he had sent numerous complaints to the apex court against corrupt judges. “My complaints should have been decided on merit, but it was not done. Attorney General (Mukul Rohatgi) failed to apprise the Supreme Court properly,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now