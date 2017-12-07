‘How can people be so inhuman’: Mamata Banerjee on Rajasthan murder

The labourer, Afrazul Khan (inset), was hacked and then burnt alive over an alleged affair. The labourer, Afrazul Khan (inset), was hacked and then burnt alive over an alleged affair.

Strongly condemning the horrific murder of a Muslim labourer in Rajasthan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday wrote on Twitter: “How can people be so inhuman. Sad.”

The labourer, Afrazul Khan (47), was hacked and then burnt alive over an alleged affair. His family, which lives in West Bengal’s Saiyadpur, has demanded the guilty be hanged. “We want those who killed my husband so brutally and showed it to the world be hanged. I want Insaaf (justice). He was only killed because he was a Muslim. Yesterday, at around 3 pm, we received a call from Rajasthan Police and were told that my husband has been murdered,” said Gul Bahar Bibi, speaking to The Indian Express over the phone.

The main accused in the case, Shambhulal Regar, was arrested and his 14-year-old nephew, who filmed the crime, detained.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also was among the first few politicians to condemn the killing. Yechury claimed the killing was a result of the “atmosphere of hate and communalism fostered by the ideology of the Sangh Parivar”.

“Modi govt and BJP state govts refuse to act and their inaction patronises such barbarity,” he tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajasthan in-charge, Kumar Vishwas mocked Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje saying “even shame is embarrassed, but not you”.

“Queen Vasundhara, this is the black earnings which your incapable government and intelligent people have given to this country of love. Even shame is embarrassed, but not you,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Salman Anees Soz, however, linked the murder to “the poison spread by the Sangh Parivar”.

“The poison spread by the Sangh Parivar claims one more life. This brutality must not go unpunished. But what about those who poison hearts & minds?” he tweeted.

While lawyer and activist, Prashant Bhushan alleged that “goons are abetted by a complicit State machinery”, especially in BJP-ruled states.

“Shocking! Another Muslim burnt alive in Rajasthan. These ghastly murders in the name of ‘Gauraksha’ & ‘love Jihad’ by goons are abetted by a complicit State machinery, esp in BJP ruled States,” he wrote.

