How can PDP reconcile after Tassaduq’s ‘partners in crime’ remarks, says Omar Abdullah

Mehbooba Mufti and her brother Tassaduq. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Mehbooba Mufti and her brother Tassaduq. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah on Saturday criticised the climbdown by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party two days after a state minister called the party’s alliance with BJP a “crime (for which) an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood”.

“PDP didn’t even discuss it in their meeting (on Saturday). But I am not at all surprised that they are acting as if Tassaduq Mufti has not said anything,” Omar said. “His words are in public domain and were subsequently endorsed by other senior leaders of the party – PDP will have to answer for this complete U-turn to stay in power.”

Omar was referring to J&K Tourism Minister and CM Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq’s interview in The Indian Express where he had said that the PDP and the BJP “were supposed to be partners in rebuilding” of J&K but “due to the non-fulfilling of commitments, we have ended up being partners in a crime…”

“How can they reconcile after Tassaduq Mufti’s one sentence that they and BJP are partners in crime for which a generation of Kashmiris is paying with their blood,” Omar asked. “How does Tassaduq Mufti reconcile to be part of this criminal alliance? Mehbooba Mufti has reconciled since 2015 – it seems Tassaduq too has already reconciled.”

Omar said resignation of the two BJP ministers had become inevitable after the widespread national and international media coverage. “The Chief Minister was quite comfortable with these two ministers otherwise. It is not that she boycotted them or stopped them from attending the cabinet meetings,’’ he said. “This removal is neither a gesture on part of the BJP nor concession to the PDP.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App