How can he be trusted if he records, tampers my calls: Mayawati on Naseemuddin’s expulsion

BSP chief Mayawati. (Source: ANI) BSP chief Mayawati. (Source: ANI)

Responding to expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui who on Thursday accused her of insulting people from the Muslim community, party supremo Mayawati said during the assembly elections people approached her and told her that Siddiqui was a ‘blackmailer’, as reported by news agency ANI. Mayawati also said Siddiqui, who was expelled on Wednesday for “anti-party activities”, cannot be trusted with the party’s responsibilities because he “recorded her calls and tampered them”.

“I gave Naseemuddin Siddiqui responsibility for western Uttar Pradesh during elections, but people came and told me that he is a very big blackmailer,” BSP chief Mayawati said. “If he (Siddiqui) can record the party president’s call and tamper it as per convenience, then how can he be expected to fulfil responsibilities,” Mayawati added.

On Wednesday, BSP chief Mayawati expelled party general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui and his son Afzal, and accused him of “anti-party activities” and corruption. Taking a swipe at Mayawati, Afzal had said the expulsion was the “reward for 35 years of loyalty”.

The expulsion was announced by Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Misra at a press conference who accused Siddiqui of amassing benami properties, running slaughter houses and accepting money from people by promising favours.

On Thursday, Naseemuddin Siddiqui hit out at Mayawati and said the BSP chief had insulted the Muslim community. He also claimed that he and his son Afzal were expelled on the basis of “false allegations”.

“Mayawati ji ne mujhe bula kar poocha ki Musalmano ne BSP ko vote kyun nahi diya? Unhone kaha gaddar hain. (Mayawati called me and asked why the Muslim community did not vote for the BSP. She also called our community traitor),” Siddiqui had said in a press conference.

