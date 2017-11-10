How are judges of the International Court of Justice elected?

Established in 1945 by the Charter of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is seated in Hague, the Netherlands. Established in 1945 by the Charter of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is seated in Hague, the Netherlands.

For re-election to ICJ, Dalveer Bhandari and Christopher Greenwood are in close competition along with three others — Ronny Abraham of France, Antônio Augusto Cançado Trindade of Brazil and Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia. Their term expires in 2018.

Established in 1945 by the Charter of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is seated in Hague, the Netherlands and constitutes of 15 judges who are elected by the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council for a term of nine years. Apart from the 15 judges, a President and a Vice-President is elected by the Court through a secret ballot for a term of three years.

For purposes of measuring continuity, one-third of the Court is elected every three years by the two UN bodies and during this course, judges are eligible for re-election. In case of a death or resignation before the completion of term, another judge is elected for the remaining term.

When and where are the elections held?

Election of the judges is held in New York during the annual autumn season of the General Assembly. Judges elected after every three years start their term of office from February 6 and the election for the President and the Vice-President takes place post election of the one-third court.

Who nominates the candidates?

Every state government, party to the Charter, designates a group who propose candidates for the office of ICJ judges. This group includes four members/jurists of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (machinery which enables arbitral tribunals to be set up as desired and facilitates their work) also picked by the State.

Countries not part of the statute follow the same procedure where a group nominates the candidates.

Each group is limited to nominate four candidates, two of whom could be of their nationality. Within a fixed duration set by the Secretary-General, the names of the candidates have to be sent to him/her.

How are the ICJ judges elected?

Both organs of the UN, the General Assembly and the Security Council vote at the same time but separately. A judge is elected once it receives an absolute majority of the two organs due to which the voting takes place in several rounds.

What are the qualifications of ICJ judges?

– A judge should have a high moral character.

– A judge should fit to the qualifications of appointment of highest judicial officers as prescribed by their respective states or

– A judge should be a juriconsult of recognized competence in international law.

From what regions the judges are elected?

The 15 judges of the Court are distributed as per the regions:

– Three from Africa

– Two from Latin America and Caribbean

– Three from Asia

– Five from Western Europe and other states

– Two from Eastern Europe

What is the salary of the judges and the President & Vice-President?

Every judge receives an annual salary, which includes a base salary of 172,978 dollars and in addition to the annual salary, the President receives a supplementary allowance of 15,000 dollars.

