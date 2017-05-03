How a Kerala village panchayat revived a dying river

Image for representational purpose only. Source: Wikimedia Commons Image for representational purpose only. Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Kuttemperoor river in Kerala, a tributary of both Pamba and Achankovil rivers, had been more or less a stagnant cesspool full of pollutants and weeds for about the last 10 years. But it was recently resuscitated as a river, thanks to the vehement will of the Budhnoor Gram Panchayat in Alappuzha district and the persevering efforts of 700 local men and women commissioned for the task through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), who completed the work in 70 days.

The once 12 km long, over 100 ft wide and 6-20 ft deep Kuttemperoor river had been reduced to 10-15 metres in length by 2005 due to illegal sand mining, waste dumping and acute proliferation of weeds. A severe drought in the region provided the push for regeneration efforts, since the river water had once served as the prime source for irrigation of the fields, cattle rearing and for all non-drinking water utilities of the villagers in the Panchayat’s region, says Vishwambara Panicker, the President of the Gram Panchayat. Now all these purposes have been restored. A further heartening development is that the water levels in the wells within 5 km radius of the river have improved significantly since the river water started flowing normally.

The project to regenerate the river, spearheaded by the Budhanoor panchayat, was proposed in 2013. But the herculean task only materialised with a final push in November last year and ended on March 20. A month and a half into the process, the water, heretofore mostly stagnant, began to flow again.

Removal of the bulky weeds was followed by removal of the plastic waste at the river bottom and they finally reached the accumulated, sedimented layers of silt and solid waste covering the river bed. The cleaning process was no easy task and certainly not without risk — Panicker mentions poisonous water weeds and the danger of crocodiles — but the labourers finished the task exemplarily like socially aware individuals committed to the cause — a fact that deserves be highlighted, he strongly feels.

When asked about the future and preservation of the delightful results of their endeavor, Panicker admits that is the real challenge. “We have submitted a detailed project report to the government to desilt the river and for promoting eco-tourism in the region. We have also conducted awareness program with the people to not pollute the river anymore”, he says.

