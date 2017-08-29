How 33 people died in Panchkula: INSAS, SLR bullets in the back, head, chest, neck

Army personnel patrol Panchkula-Zirakpur highway on Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Army personnel patrol Panchkula-Zirakpur highway on Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The 33 people killed in the August 25 Panchkula violence died of bullets fired from INSAS rifles and Self Loading Rifle weapons. The bullets recovered from the bodies of some of the dead during post-mortem have been sealed by Panchkula Civil Hospital doctors, and will be sent for forensic examination to the lab at Madhuban. But police officials have informally identified the bullets as those used in INSAS, which the paramilitaries were using, and SLRs, which were with the Haryana Police.

Post-mortem reports of 20 victims killed in violence were accessed by Chandigarh Newsline. They show that six victims were shot in the back suggesting that they were fired at while fleeing. In others, the bullet pierced their organs — brain, chest and lungs. Some bodies had multiple pellet injuries as well.

Vineet, a 26-year-old from Ambala district, was shot in the back. Ranjeet Singh, 27, a resident of Sangrur in Punjab, suffered a gunshot injury in the back which pierced his intestine. A 56-year-old unidentified man was shot in the back, plus multiple pellets were found in the abdominal cavity.

The youngest of them all, 15-year-old Lovepreet, a resident of Malout in Punjab, was also shot in the back, while 56-year-old Ramesh, a resident of Jind, too was killed when he suffered gunshot injuries in the back. The bullet wound was found on the right lower back, with multiple pellets in thoracic and abdominal cavity.

Jai Bhagwan, a resident of Jind, suffered two bullet injuries but the bullets were not recovered. One had entered from the left side of the back injuring the vital organs. His brother Naveen too was killed in the firing. He suffered a gunshot injury in the abdominal region, and his right pelvis was fractured.

Vikram Singh, a 26-year-old from Kaithal, suffered a bullet injury on right side of his neck. His lung was ruptured. The post-mortem report of Vikram stated, “In our opinion, the cause of death is extensive haemorrhage and lung laceration leading to right thoracic bleeding.”

Gurpal Singh, a 24-year-old from Patiala, had a bullet injury below the chest. His liver was lacerated and bullet embedded in vertebral column. As per doctors, the cause of death was extensive haemorrhage and liver laceration leading to abdominal bleeding.

Manish Sharma, a resident of Damnesh Nagar in Patiala, was shot in the left side of his head and the bullet was found lodged in his nose, leading to severe brain injury and death.

Hari Singh, a 57-year-old resident of Bathinda, was shot from behind the left ear, with the bullet going upwards towards the face. The bullet was found lodged in the skull cavity. The cause of death stated that Hari suffered a serious brain injury.

Manish Kumar, 21, a resident of Karnal, was shot in the chest and the bullet went piercing through the left lung and heart. The bullet was recovered from the posterior chest wall. The board said the death was caused due to extensive haemorrhage and lungs and heart laceration.

The autopsy report of Virender Singh, a 26-year-old from Punjab, stated that because of gunshot wound, there were multiple fractures in the skull apart from multiple abrasions on right knee.

A 26-year-old unidentified man was shot in the left side of the forehead. Balkar Singh, 25, from Karnal in Haryana, suffered a gunshot in the right shoulder and the bullet went through the left upper side of the chest.

An unidentified woman, about 50 years old, suffered gunshot injuries in her vital organs: lungs and heart. The bullet which entered through the right side of the chest was recovered from the thoracic cavity. Pieces of pellets were also found. Another unidentified woman, around 38 years old, had gunshot injury in her lungs.

Gurpiar Singh, 35, a resident of Muktsar in Punjab, and 30-year-old Chander Pal, a resident of Dehradun, had a bullet wound in the left side of the chest. The bullet in Gurpiar’s case pierced through his heart, leading to his death. Ugarsen, a 50-year-old resident of Mansa in Punjab, died because of bullet injuries in the heart. Sandeep, 30, a resident of Kaithal, suffered a bullet injury in the right side of the chest. His liver was crushed badly. The cause of death, as per the report, was injuries in lungs and liver.

