House unites in concern over attacks on Africans

The government promised Thursday an impartial probe will be conducted and action taken against those responsible for attacks on African students in Greater Noida. This was after the Opposition in Rajya Sabha expressed concern over two back-to-back attacks: a mob attack on a group of Nigerian men, followed by a brutal assault on a Kenyan woman who was dragged out of an autorickshaw. Opposition MPs said India’s name is getting “sullied” and asked the government to address the matter on a “war footing”.

JD(U) member Sharad Yadav raised the matter, and was supported by members across parties — the BJP, the Congress, the Left, the SP and the BSP. “Discrimination happens with people of African origin staying here due to their colour,” Sharad Yadav said. “We are pained when there is discrimination against us in the US, Australia and any other country in the world but this kind of behaviour is being meted out in our country. Yesterday a daughter, an African girl was dragged out an auto and beaten up.”

Replying to the concerns expressed, Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj assured the House on behalf of the Centre as well as the state government that there would be an impartial probe and action would be taken against those responsible.

“Both incidents are unfortunate,” Sushma said. “First, a 19 year-old boy died and thereafter there was an attack on Nigerian students. As soon as I got to know of the incident, I sought a report from the UP government and I spoke personally to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He told me there will be an impartial probe. An impartial probe is being conducted. The chief minister himself has given an assurance about it. I assure the entire House on his as well my behalf that there will be an independent probe into the incident and after that we will take whatever action is required against whomever,” she said.

“I want to say that as long as the probe is not completed, it will not be proper to say anything.”

Ministers of state M J Akbar and V K Singh too have spoken to the chief minister, Sushma said, assuring the House that the state administration was taking steps to maintain law and order and that the injured Nigerian students are being given medical treatment. “The administration [in UP] is carrying out an impartial probe and we are very alert to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” she said.

Calling the attacks racial, Deputy Leader of the Congress Anand Sharma said the government must set up a cell in the external affairs and home ministries to coordinate for safety and protection of all African students in India. He said India’s name has been sullied throughout the world because of the attacks.

Sitaram Yechury (CPM) wanted the House to adopt a special resolution condemning the incident, with which Deputy Chairman P J Kurien too concurred.

“On the one side, we are condemning the racial attacks on Indians in other countries like the USA and Australia, but at the same time, racial attacks in our country cannot be justified,” Kurien said. “The government should be very vigilant. Very strong action should be taken… No Indian will justify it.” Yechury wanted the Centre to give a “warning” to the state government that such incidents are not repeated.

Sushma said she came to the House to reply to these concerns when she saw on television that Sharad Yadav was raising the issue in Rajya Sabha. Kurien complimented her for the prompt response.

Pratap Singh Bajwa of the Congress said that in the last two years, the government has made a special attempt to reach out to Africa. “But such things destroy all that goodwill,” Bajwa said.

