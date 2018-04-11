House session washout: PM Modi to observe one-day fast with party MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP MPs will observe a day-long fast on Thursday to protest the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament. Party chief Amit Shah will join a sit-in protest at Hubli in Karnataka on the same day.

“The Prime Minister will continue his official duties, clear files and meet people and officials, but will observe a fast,” said Anil Baluni, Rajya Sabha MP and head of BJP’s media cell. “While the party president will keep a fast and join the protest in Hubli, other ministers and MPs will observe fast with party workers in their respective constituencies,” he said.

Addressing BJP MPs on the last day of the Budget session, Modi had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practising divisive politics and asked BJP MPs to observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse.

BJP leaders said the party will observe the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, a social reformer from backward caste, on April 11 as Samta Divas (equality day). Modi will address the MPs and interact with some of them, sources said. BJP MPs will also organise events to mark the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14, sources added.

The Congress slammed the move. “Farce of a fast by Modi government and the BJP on April 12 should really be a fast by PM Modi and the BJP leaders to seek an apology from the youth of India whose future they have jeopardized by the CBSE scam and SSC scam,” Congress communication department in charge Randeep Surjewala said.

