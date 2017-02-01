House panels chiefs’ meet with Sumitra Mahajan sparks row

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Express Photo) Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Express Photo)

A political row broke out Tuesday over a meeting of chairpersons of parliamentary committees called by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan during which she talked about powers and rules governing these panels. Opposition members, who head panels under Rajya Sabha, stayed away from the meeting and questioned how was Mahajan authorised to call for the meeting heads of panels belonging to the other House.

The Speaker had called the meeting in wake of a raging controversy over remarks of PAC chairman K V Thomas that the panel had the power to summon the Prime Minister over the demonetisation issue. BJP member Nishikant Dubey had also demanded a privilege motion against Thomas, who belongs to the Congress, over the remarks.

Sources said that the Speaker is likely to send a missive to chairpersons of all House panels reiterating the rules in this regard. In the letter, she is expected to once again reiterate the powers of these panels and their constitutional role and limitations.

According to sources, BJP’s Prahlad Joshi raised the issue of parliamentary committees’ right to call ministers before them for examination and sought clarity about it. Mahajan clarified that no committee has powers to call ministers.

The meeting also discussed media coverage of panel meetings, tours undertaken by panel members, among other things. According to a notice by Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Lok Sabha Speaker had called a meeting of Financial Committees — Public Accounts Committee, Public Undertakings, Estimate Committee and Department Related Standing Committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31.

Sources said that during a meeting of Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury registered their objections to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s move. A broad understanding was achieved among members that the Rajya Sabha panel heads will not attend the meeting.

The Speaker’s meeting was attended by chairpersons of all the four finance related committees.

Inputs by Manoj CG, Anand Mishra & Liz Mathew.