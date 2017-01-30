House panel to renew focus on OBC vacancies

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for Assembly polls, the issue of reservation for OBCs, which constitute 40 per cent of the state’s electorate, is again back in focus. But a Parliamentary panel examining the issue has witnessed, in its last few meetings, members raising concerns over poor representation of OBCs not only in government jobs but also in the PSUs. The situation, a member has said, has remained unchanged under successive governments headed by different political parties. The Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes, which has been looking at the issue for some time now, has taken up the matter again after it was reconstituted last month. “The committee has taken a serious view of backlogs and poor representation of OBCs not only in government jobs but also in public undertakings. We are examining the issue afresh,” committee member B K Hariprasad told The Indian Express.

Members of the committee, headed by BJP member Ganesh Singh, last month made a strong pitch for doing away with the creamy layer ceiling for OBC candidates and give Constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. The panel last met on January 27. A close look at the existing representation of Other Backward Classes in central government ministries, departments, banks and other organisations, based on documents submitted before the panel, make it clear that even the allocated quota has not been filled for these classes.

The details submitted before the panel by General Secretary of All India Federation of OBC Employees Welfare Associations G Karunanidhy show that the percentage of OBCs in Group A, B and C jobs all 42 ministries and departments of the central government is 19.53 per cent as against their quota of 27 per cent as on January 1, 2015. Karunanidhy sourced the details from Department of Personnel and Training through RTI on April 8 last year. In Group A jobs, OBC employees account for 10.86 per cent, while in Group B their representation is 10.31 per cent. Their maximum representation — 20.49 per cent — is in Group C jobs (minus Safai Karmachari). In Group C Safai Karmachari category, they account for 12.93 per cent. Out of the 19,71,350 positions in 42 ministries and departments of central government, OBC employees are employed on 3,85,083 posts.

The details of representation of OBCs in Insurance Sector as on January 1, 2016, show that there was no OBC General Manager in 43 such posts in Life Insurance Corporation, 12 in United Insurance, 14 in Oriental Insurance and 12 in New India Assurance Company Limited. Only one person from the OBC community held the post in National Insurance, which has 10 such positions. Representation of OBCs is also low in Officers Scale I, II, III and IV and in top posts in Public Sector Banks. Based on recommendations of a Committee headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, an action plan for filling up reserved job vacancies was intimated to all departments/ministries concerned on November 20 in 2014. They were asked to take steps to fill up these posts by August 2016. Panel members, who are examining the issue, say that not much has changed.