House panel: Scrap bridge course for Ayush practitioners from NMC Bill

The panel also said that instead of a separate licentiate examination for doctors, as proposed in the bill, the final MBBS examination should be the designated exit exam. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar) The panel also said that instead of a separate licentiate examination for doctors, as proposed in the bill, the final MBBS examination should be the designated exit exam. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

A Parliamentary panel has recommended that the provision of a bridge course for Ayush practitioners to practice allopathy be dropped from the National Medical Commission Bill. The panel also said that instead of a separate licentiate examination for doctors, as proposed in the bill, the final MBBS examination should be the designated exit exam.

The National Medical Commission Bill provides for the constitution of a commission by that name to replace the elected Medical Council of India. Four boards — dealing with undergraduate, postgraduate medical education, medical assessment and rating board and the ethics and medical registration board — will regulate the sector.

The Bill was sent to the standing committee for health and family welfare during the Winter Session of Parliament.

In its report tabled Tuesday, the committee said: “The committee appreciates the need to build the capacity of the existing human resources in the healthcare sector… The committee feels that every state has its own specific healthcare issues and challenges… Therefore, recommends that the state governments may implement measures to enhance the capacity of the existing healthcare professionals including Ayush practitioners…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App