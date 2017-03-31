House panel questions service tax exemption for Haj tour operators

In 2016, a total of 1,35,903 Indians undertook the pilgrimage. The Haj quota for India was recently increased to 1,70,000. In 2016, a total of 1,35,903 Indians undertook the pilgrimage. The Haj quota for India was recently increased to 1,70,000.

There is one group Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may want to know more about as he goes about rolling out the GST. None of the 484 private tour operators who are registered with the Ministry of Minority Affairs for arranging the Haj pilgrimage pay any service tax or show their turnover while applying for registration with the government. A disproportionately high number of these operators — 183 — are there only in the state of Maharashtra. The department-related Parliamentary standing committee on social justice and empowerment in its 39th report on the demands for grants of the Ministry of Minority Affairs for 2017-18 has raised the red flag on both these issues. The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 17.

Haj is the largest overseas activity undertaken by Government of India. The five-day long religious congregation, requires managerial exercise for almost an entire year. Indian pilgrims constitute the third largest national group performing the Haj. In 2016, a total of 1,35,903 Indians undertook the pilgrimage. The Haj quota for India was recently increased to 1,70,000. Tour operators registered with the concerned ministry, earlier the Ministry of External Affairs and now that of minority affairs, arrange for the travel documents, insurance etc of Haj pilgrims based on the quota allotted to each of them. The management of Haj pilgrimage was taken over by Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) from October last year. The total Haj subsidy that the government gives out is in range of Rs 600-700 crore. The Ministry of Minority Affairs formed a committee last year to re-examine ways to reduce that money.

“The Committee also learnt that these PTOs (private tour operators) neither pay any service tax nor show their turnover while applying for registration. The Committee does not understand why these PTOs are exempted from paying service tax. The Committee desires that imposition of the service tax on the PTOs may be considered under tax and other laws as is done in case of other agencies/organisations/tour operators etc. and they may also be asked to furnish their annual turnover,” the standing committee headed by Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bais noted in its report.

It also pointed out that the disparity in the number of registered operators between states is too huge.

“The Committee notes from the details furnished to the Committee regarding the PTOs registered and allocated quota in the year 2016-17 that 183 PTOs are from Maharashtra while only one is from Jharkhand out of the total 484 PTOs all over the country. The Committee does not understand why Maharashtra should have a monopoly and maximum people should first go to Maharashtra to go for the Haj. The Committee desires that the PTOs from smaller states should also be registered for Haj quota so that Hajis are able to contact PTOs in their own states/UTs and need not go to Maharashtra which causes inconvenience to them. Needless to say, the Committee desires that if need be, the quota of PTOs may also be increased,” it noted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now