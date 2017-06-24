House clears Bill to end ‘kurki’ 

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh speaks in the State Assembly in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo, File) Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh speaks in the State Assembly in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo, File)

The state Assembly on Friday passed the Punjab Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and deleted Clause 67-A, providing for ‘kurki’ of farmers’ land pledged to raise loans. With the clause gone, after the amendment in Punjab Cooperative Societies Act, 1961, cooperative societies and banks would not be able to auction land of farmers failing to repay loans. Farm loan waiver and deletion of kurki clause were among the major pre-poll promises made by Amarinder.

The Bill, tabled by Health and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra, was among the 12 bills passed by the Assembly in the absence of the Opposition, which had staged a walkout.

The Assembly also passed the Khalsa University (Repeal) Bill, 2017, thereby scrapping the controversial Khalsa College University, planned by the previous government, by converting the historic Khalsa College into a university.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App