Hours before Babri hearing: BJP leaders make beeline to meet L K Advani

On his arrival in Lucknow to appear before a special court in the Babri demolition case, BJP veteran L K Advani was greeted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his ministers and other party leaders on Tuesday morning. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) senior functionary Krishna Gopal also met him at the VVIP guesthouse where the latter stayed for a few hours.

Sources said Gopal had reached the state capital on Tuesday morning to keep a close watch on the happenings related to the case. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Cabinet ministers Surya Pratap Shahi and Ashutosh Tandon, BJP state general secretary Sunil Bansal and with other leaders and MLAs received Advani at the Lucknow airport.

Adityanath directly reached the VVIP guest house at 10.45 am to receive the senior leader who reached there around 11.10 am. The CM welcomed Advani at the entrance and both entered the guesthouse lounge where they were joined by senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi, Union Minister Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, VHP leaders Ramvilas Vedanti, Dharmdas and Sadhvi Rithambara. All the leaders were seen going through documents related to the case and discussing them. After 12 pm, Advani and other leaders named in the case left for court. Leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal too were present at the VVIP guest house and outside the special court to welcome these leaders.

“Advani and Joshi reached Lucknow today for the court case. Such a welcome by CM and other BJP leaders gives a positive message that party was standing with leaders of the Ram temple movement and is concerned about the promise related to building the temple,” said a VHP leader. CM to visit Ayodhya Adityanath will be visiting Ayodhya on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to attend the birth anniversary programme of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas head Mahanat Nritya Gopal Das, one of the accused against whom charges were framed in Babri demolition case on Tuesday.

The CM will also visit Hanumangarhi, a makeshift Ram temple and ‘Ram ki Paidi’. He will hold a meeting with BJP’s office bearers in the auditorium of Awadh University, where he will further hold a review meeting of the development works and law and order in Faizabad division with government officials. Later, he is scheduled to visit Digambar Akhara.

On Thursday, a two-day meeting of VHP’s Kendriya Margdarshk Mandal is set to begin in Hardiwar where more than 200 saints will hold a special review on the progress of stone-carving being done in a workshop in Ayodhya for construction of the Ram temple as per a proposed design decided by the BJP. VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said that the ‘marhdarshak mandal’ will also discuss the current status of the Ram Janmabhoomi matter, ongoing related cases pending in Supreme Court and special CBI court in Lucknow, apart from issues like “Islamic” terrorism and protection of temples.

