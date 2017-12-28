Hours after truce with government, Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM Modi

Hours after his party, as part of its truce with the government to end the deadlock over Parliament proceedings, told Rajya Sabha that “nothing should be said to hurt the dignity of the Prime Minister”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Dear Mr Jaitlie – thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with a video clip of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement in Rajya Sabha and the Prime Minister’s election speech in Gujarat in which he had targeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari.
Earlier, Jaitley told Rajya Sabha that “the Prime Minister, in his statements or speeches, did not question nor did he mean to question the commitment to this nation of either Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister, or Hamid Ansari, the former Vice President. Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem as also their commitment to this nation”.
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had held negotiations with Jaitley over several days to arrive at the truce, had also said that after Jaitley’s statement the issue was a “closed chapter”. “We believe this is a closed chapter. But the Prime Minister should not have even thought that the former Prime Minister, former Vice President and former Army chief would hatch a conspiracy with Pakistan to oust a government in India… I think the Prime Minister has realised that he had used Pakistan to win an election,” Azad said.
During the election campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Prime Minister of practising the “politics of anger and hate” and talked about “defeating the BJP with love”. He had also disapproved of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remark about the Prime Minister being a “neech kisam ka aadmi”.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 28, 2017 at 6:41 amWhat ever you may say it was real shot bulls eye "“Dear Mr Jaitlie – thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies,” Brings smileReply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 6:36 amWhat was intention ,bad or good, ultimately you won the election, your purpose has been done.Reply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 6:30 amThis proves how cunning Rahul.First let loose all your goons to extract a statement, than use that statement to target PM.Can he explain what Congress men do with Pakistan behind scenes. The same Pakistan which always hatch conspiracies against India its diplomats its soldiers against jadhav his mother wife and everyone and Pakistanis are very dear to themReply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 6:49 amBhakts are in panic mode they are totally confused. Please decide for once whether Rahul ji is cunning or he is pappu. And your confusion is confusing us and that means it is confusing bhakts so?Reply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 6:06 amWith all due respect Mr. Rahul Gandhi, that is the creed of every politician, perhaps including you as well sir. Public knows that a Politician a Liar. Tell us some thing that we don't know about the slithering creatures that have been running the country since 1947.Reply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 6:37 amYou are saying the international truth, however there are limits. This one by our Honorable Prime Minister was far too below the office he holds. May be he will one day achieve the grace of Atal ji.Reply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 6:51 amYou may be right but limits should be respectedReply