Hours after truce with government, Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM Modi

During the election campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Prime Minister of practising the “politics of anger and hate” and talked about “defeating the BJP with love.” During the election campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Prime Minister of practising the “politics of anger and hate” and talked about “defeating the BJP with love.”

Hours after his party, as part of its truce with the government to end the deadlock over Parliament proceedings, told Rajya Sabha that “nothing should be said to hurt the dignity of the Prime Minister”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Dear Mr Jaitlie – thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with a video clip of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement in Rajya Sabha and the Prime Minister’s election speech in Gujarat in which he had targeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari.

Earlier, Jaitley told Rajya Sabha that “the Prime Minister, in his statements or speeches, did not question nor did he mean to question the commitment to this nation of either Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister, or Hamid Ansari, the former Vice President. Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem as also their commitment to this nation”.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had held negotiations with Jaitley over several days to arrive at the truce, had also said that after Jaitley’s statement the issue was a “closed chapter”. “We believe this is a closed chapter. But the Prime Minister should not have even thought that the former Prime Minister, former Vice President and former Army chief would hatch a conspiracy with Pakistan to oust a government in India… I think the Prime Minister has realised that he had used Pakistan to win an election,” Azad said.

During the election campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Prime Minister of practising the “politics of anger and hate” and talked about “defeating the BJP with love”. He had also disapproved of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remark about the Prime Minister being a “neech kisam ka aadmi”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App