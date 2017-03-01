James Plaza owner alleges inaction by police

The owner of James Hotels Ltd, Amit Jhulka, while deposing before a local court, said the police was helping the accused in committing the crime. James Hotels Ltd has filed a criminal complaint against bank officials and others for forcibly trying to take over its premises on December 16 last year.

The complaint has been filed against 20 persons, including the chief manager of Punjab National Bank and members of a leading political party.

He stated, “The local police was helping the accused persons in committing the crime and they were present but did not prevent the accused persons from committing the wrongful acts. The police including the SHO was present, but they did not take any action despite complaint by the hotel employees who were present at the spot.”

He further added that CCTV cameras were installed at the hotel and the accused are reflected in the live recording in the cameras.

It was alleged in the complaint that on August 26, 2016 at 11 am, a number of customers were staying in the hotel and an exhibition of bridal dresses was going on in the banquet hall on the ground floor when a mob of 200 persons, inclusive of tehsildar, UT Chandigarh Inder Pal Singh Narang, accompanied by two or three persons of his staff, officials of Punjab National Bank, Sector 17, Chandigarh, and about 100 other persons forcibly entered the hotel premises. The complaint alleged that several members of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha were also present in the mob.

Vishesh Kumar, Human Resource Manager, James Hotel, asked the security guards to lock the premises from inside. The mob then rushed to the exit gate and succeeded in entering the hotel from the exit gate. The mob entered the basement and demanded that he and all others leave the said place. All the workers present there left.

It is also alleged that five persons from the mob entered the server room of the hotel and asked Devinder Jit Singh, an employee of the hotel, to leave the room. Devinder Jit Singh then took out the hard disc containing all the data from the computer but the said persons snatched the same from his hands. Sachin Sharma, manager, food and beverages, James Hotel, Chandigarh, tried to stop the mob but they pushed him back forcibly. It was alleged that the guests who were having breakfast were frightened and left the coffee shop without taking the breakfast.