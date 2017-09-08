Hotels-for-land case: CBI summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav

Lalu to appear on September 11, Tejashwi the next day (File) Lalu to appear on September 11, Tejashwi the next day (File)

The CBI has summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi for questioning in connection with a case of alleged corruption in awarding contracts related to two IRCTC hotels during his tenure as railways minister. While Lalu has been asked to appear before CBI sleuths in Delhi on Monday, Tejashwi has been called on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ED, which has registered a case of money-laundering against Lalu and others based on the CBI FIR, has summoned two hoteliers accused in the case for questioning in Delhi next week. CBI sources said the agency had already questioned several people in the case, including railway officials involved in award of contracts and some of the accused mentioned in the FIR.

Lalu has denied any wrongdoing on his or his family’s part.

In July, the CBI booked Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi and conducted raids at 12 locations, including his residence in Patna.

According to the agency, in 2006, when Lalu was railways minister in the UPA 1 government, he allegedly favoured a company in grant of tender for maintenance of two hotels owned by the railways in Ranchi and Puri. As quid pro quo, the CBI alleged, Rabri and Tejashwi were given prime property in Patna at throwaway prices.

The maintenance of the two hotels — BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri — was given to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar. The FIR alleged that Lalu abused his position to extend undue favours to the Kochhars and acquired the “high-value premium land” through a benami company Delight.

The other accused include Sarla Gupta, wife of former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta, Vijay and Vinay Kochhar; Delight marketing company, now known as Lara Projects, and the then IRCTC Managing Director P K Goel. The ED has sent summons to Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, who will appear before it next week. After the IRCTC hotel maintenance tender was awarded to Sujata Hotel, the ownership of Delight changed hands from Sarla Gupta to Rabri and Tejashwi between 2010 and 2014, the CBI has alleged. By this time Lalu had demitted the office of railway minister.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said: “We are replying to the summons as per legal procedures. But there is a serious question as to why CBI is showing urgency only in the case of non-BJP leaders. Why is it not doing anything in the Srijan scam?”

In a press communication, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said: “What answer will Tejashwi give to the CBI? Had he known the answers he wouldn’t have lost his chair. After all, (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar had only asked for a clarification.”

