Hotelier kills wife in car after spat over moving to London

A LOCAL hotelier shot his wife dead with his licensed revolver after an altercation while they were on their way to PGI Chandigarh in their car on Wednesday morning. He later surrendered to the police. The accused has been identified as Nirankar Singh Sarao, 60, owner of the Sarao Hotel in Mohali, and the victim as Kulwant Kaur, 62. The incident took place around 10 am near the main gate of Manav Mangal School in Phase 10, which is around half a kilometre from the Sarao Hotel, also located in Phase 10.

According to the police, Nirankar was going to PGI for his check-up in a Tata Indigo car with his wife. The couple had an altercation, following which Nirankar pulled out his revolver and pumped six bullets into Kulwant Kaur — two in the temple, one in the neck and three on the upper part of the head.

After killing his wife, Nirankar surrendered to the police. He will be produced in a local court on Thursday.

Nirankar had filed a case of judicial separation around four months ago but his wife refused to live separately.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Phase 11, Amarpreet Singh, told The Indian Express that they have booked Nirankar for murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The SHO said Nirankar told them during the interrogation that his wife wanted him to move to London with her and other family members. They allegedly also wanted him to sell his hotel and other properties and move to the UK. But he was not willing to relocate. This was the reason for the argument. They had got married around 40 years ago. Kulwant came to India two weeks ago. Nirankar came from the UK in 2004 and set up his business in the city.

The couple’s son Navpreet Singh and daughter Aman live in the UK. Navpreet works with a company while Aman is a homemaker. Both the siblings have been living there for the last 18 years.

“He was under depression and was on medication. He told us that he did not want to move to UK. The couple had an argument on Tuesday night. Nirankar was upset over Kulwant’s repeated demand for settling down in the UK,” the SHO added.

