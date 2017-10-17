‘Hotel suite where Sunanda Pushkar was found dead desealed’

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014. (File Photo) Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014. (File Photo)

Delhi Police Monday informed a Delhi court that the five-star hotel suite, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in 2014, has been desealed.

The advocate appearing for the hotel told Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh that the hotel has been given possession of the suite, following which the matter was disposed.

The court had, on October 10, granted Delhi Police six days to comply with its earlier order to deseal the suite, after they had submitted they were expecting a report from the forensic sciences laboratory. The court had earlier pulled up the police for not complying with its order to deseal the suite within four weeks.

