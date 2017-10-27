Hotel rooms we booked for meetings in Siliguri cancelled at behest of TMC govt: BJP

The meetings are set to be attended by a large number of state and central leaders, including state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File photo) The meetings are set to be attended by a large number of state and central leaders, including state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File photo)

THE STATE BJP on Thursday alleged that the hotel rooms it had booked in Siliguri for party meetings — to be held on Friday and Saturday — were cancelled at the last minute at the behest of the Trinamool Congress government. The meetings are set to be attended by a large number of state and central leaders, including state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. He will also hold meetings with RSS leaders in the city.

“Some hotels in Siliguri have cancelled our bookings. It has been done due to the pressure from the ruling party. However, it will not have any effect on our programmes. We have booked other hotels,” said BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu. A leader claimed that the party had tried to book rooms at the government guesthouse and bungalows but was turned down. “Even some hotels refused to take our bookings. One hotel cancelled our booking for its conference hall, where we were supposed to hold a meeting of our trade cell,” the leader said.

