Hot weather conditions in UP, Banda hottest at 44.4 degrees Celsius

Hot weather conditions on Tuesday prevailed across Uttar Pradesh, with Banda recording the maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees above season’s average. Allahabad was the second hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees above normal, followed by Varanasi at 42.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

The MeT office has forecast partly cloudy sky in and around the state capital and possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied by squall and hail at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

