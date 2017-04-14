Hot weather condition in Panjab, Haryana; Hisar sizzles at 42.8 deg Celsius

The mercury settled above the 40 degrees mark in many places of Punjab and Haryana, with Hisar recording a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal limits.

Besides Hisar, which was the hottest place in Haryana, Narnaul recorded maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, while Ambala registered a high of 38.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the MeT department said.

In Punjab, Amritsar braved hot weather at 40.5 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and 40.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal limit.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather in Punjab and Haryana over the next two days.

