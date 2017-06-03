Hot morning in Delhi

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees (Representational Image/ File Photo) The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees (Representational Image/ File Photo)

Delhites on Saturday woke up to a hotmorning, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 8.30 AM, a Met department official said. The Met office has forecast clear skies for the rest of the day.

“The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees,” the weatherman said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 40.1 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

