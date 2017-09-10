Hospital vandalised after teenager’s death in Kolkata, four detained

Representational photo. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Representational photo. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A 13-year-old boy died at a hospital in south west Kolkata today following which his family members resorted to vandalism, heckled the doctors and pelted stones at policemen, a police official said. Four people have been detained for their alleged role in vandalism at the ESI Medical College and Hospital in Joka, a senior Kolkata Police official said.

Family members of Bibek Sarkar, a resident of Taratala area, alleged that he died this morning due negligence on part of the hospital authorities. “The ICU has been entirely vandalised. Hospital officials, including the superintendent and doctors were beaten up and stones were pelted at policemen. Four people have been detained and we are looking into the matter,” the official said.

When contacted, one of the boy’s relatives claimed that the hospital authorities had for the last two days denied admission to the teenager, who was suffering from high fever and was vomiting blood. “On both the occasions, the hospital had sent him back after just prescribing some medicines. As his condition worsened, we took him to the hospital this morning. After several requests he was admitted in the emergency ward.

“Bibek was rushed to the ICU without letting us know the reason, and within minutes they declared him dead. It is because of their negligence that he has died,” the relative alleged.

