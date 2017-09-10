Hospital vandalised after man dies of dengue in Kolkata

As per sources, the patient had dengue but due to unavailability of the adequate beds the hospital suggested his family to take him back home and treat him there. (Representative Image) As per sources, the patient had dengue but due to unavailability of the adequate beds the hospital suggested his family to take him back home and treat him there. (Representative Image)

The government-run M R Bangur hospital was vandalised on Saturday night after a man, suffering from dengue, died after the hospital discharged him. Biswanath Paria (32) was brought to the hospital after he hurt his eye in a fall. “He had high fever. On Friday he was injured after he fell inside the bathroom. We took him to Bangur hospital on Friday morning where doctors said since he had an eye injury, he should be treated somewhere else,” said Ravi Pramanik, a neighbour. “They referred him to another hospital. He was then taken to PG hospital. There his injury was treated and doctors suggested that we take him to the Bangur hospital to treat for dengue as it was closer to our home. We took him back to Bangur.

The test for dengue was positive and despite that, at 8.30 pm, doctors told us he was fine and there was no need to keep him in the hospital and discharged him. He was taken back home where his condition worsened. We brought him to the hospital again and he was declared dead in the morning today. How can doctors discharge someone who was so ill and he died within a few hours?”

The family alleged that he was severely ill and yet the hospital refused admission and instead was asked to come next day at out-patient department. Angry people then smashed windows and ransacked a portion of the hospital. It was only after police intervened that the situation was brought under control.

As per sources, the patient had dengue but due to unavailability of the adequate beds the hospital suggested his family to take him back home and treat him there. Several calls to hospital authorities for comment went unanswered. As per police sources, the patient's family have filed a complaint at Jadavpur police station alleging negligence on the part of the hospital. "An inquiry is on", said a police official.

