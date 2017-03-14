Two ward boys suspended for demanding bribe from patient’s kin

Two ward boys of a state-run hospital were suspended on Tuesday for allegedly demanding bribe from the family members of a tuberculosis patient, who died during treatment last night. The family members of the patient, who was in his mid-30s, alleged that the ward boys and other hospital staff demanded bribe to provide oxygen to him after he was admitted to the city-based TB and Chest Hospital on Monday morning.

“The ward boys demanded Rs 150 for oxygen. Neither the doctors nor any nurse attended him (the patient),” the family members of the deceased alleged while holding a protest at the hospital premises last night.

They also alleged negligence on part of the hospital staff “leading to their kin’s death”.

The family members of the patient lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities in this connection.

According to the hospital’s Superintendent, Dr Sai Kumar, the patient was suffering from chronic TB and he died last night in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

“The patient did not come for treatment on a regular basis. He was given treatment (after being admitted yesterday morning) but did not respond to the same and died,” he told PTI today.

Refuting the allegations of negligence by hospital staff in discharging their duties, Sai Kumar said that he has suspended the two ward boys for allegedly demanding bribe.

“I have appointed an inquiry committee which will look into the whole matter and based on the report further action will be initiated,” he said adding that plenty of oxygen is available in the hospital.

The hospital’s Resident Medical Officer also said, “There is no scarcity of oxygen.”

