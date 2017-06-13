Denied ambulance, UP man carries body of nine-month-old niece on bicycle

In another case of negligence by authorities, a man was forced to carry the body of his seven-month-old niece on a bicycle from a district hospital in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh to his village in Majhanpur tehsil, reported news agency PTI. The child, who was admitted to the hospital two days ago after she started vomiting and had loose motions, passed away yesterday during treatment. Her father, who had admitted her, had left for Allahabad to arrange money for the treatment when the incident occurred.

“My niece died during treatment yesterday. Despite repeated pleas to the hospital, no vehicle was made available to carry her body. I had to borrow a bicycle and carry it for almost 10 km to reach the village,” Brijmohan was quoted as saying by PTI. Authorities lodged an FIR against the doctor on call and the driver of the ambulance on Monday. The administration could not arrange an ambulance as there was no budget for fuel, PTI quotes hospital sources.

The hospital initiated an enquiry too. “We have taken cognisance of the incident. An inquiry has also been initiated. Once the report of the inquiry is available, we will take stringent action against the guilty,” S K Upadhyay, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kaushambi, said.

A similar incident was reported also from Odisha, where the body of a teenage girl was wheeled from a district hospital in Phulbani through the streets drawing public attention. She had allegedly drowned while taking a bath. An inquiry has been ordered.

A slew of similar incidents has caught the attention of the public in the recent past. On May 20, a pregnant woman hailing from Chak Ahmadipur village was declared ‘brought dead’ by the district hospital, and was denied an ambulance. Her husband carried her body for some distance before hospital authorities, sensing trouble, arranged an ambulance. In Dana Majhi, Odisha, recently a tribal was forced to carry his wife’s body on his shoulders for 10 kilometres while his daughter walked alongside after authorities failed to arrange a hearse. A labourer carried his 15-year-old son home after being turned away from a government hospital in Etawah last month.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd