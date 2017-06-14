Hospital draws flak for deputing doctors, nurses for Lalu Prasad

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Express Photo By Prashant Ravi RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Express Photo By Prashant Ravi

Bihar’s premier hospital — Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) — has been receiving flak for deploying three doctors and two nurses for eight days early this month to treat RJD chief Lalu Prasad at his residence.

They were deployed on written permission from IGIMS medical superintendent Dr RK Sinha. The doctors and nurses had been asked to report back for duty at the hospital on June 9. The RJD chief had complained of severe dehydration and was not able to attend the June 3 DMK event in Chennai.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said: “This is no less than misuse of power. Lalu Prasad could have been admitted. Doctors getting deployed at a politician’s place is not good precedence.’’

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tewari told The Indian Express: “It has been standard practice across the country to extend such facilities to VVIPs. These doctors did not attend only to father of the Bihar health minister (Tej Pratap Yadav) but to the former Bihar CM (Lalu). BJP must not do politics on the illness of our leader.’’

