Two killed, seven injured in mishap on Yamuna Expressway

Two persons were killed and seven others were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned on the Yamuna Expressway, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred Tuesday night when the front-wheel tyre of the Delhi-bound car burst and collided with the divider, a police officer said.

“Two persons including a woman died on the spot and seven injured have been rushed to a hospital here,” police said.

The deceased have been identified as Suvita Devi (48) and Tapas kumar (32).

Two of the injured persons are in a critical condition, a hospital official said.