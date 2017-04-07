Hoshiarpur: Three children, bus driver killed as school bus collides with pick-up van

The children in the bus are residents of villages around Talwara and were on their way to Dasuya Cambridge school. The children in the bus are residents of villages around Talwara and were on their way to Dasuya Cambridge school.

Three children and a bus driver were killed when a school bus collided head-on with a pick-up van in Dasuya, Hoshiarpur. At least twelve other children suffered injuries in the accident. Surabhi and Anirudh, twins aged seven, and 11-year-old Tanisha lost their lives. The bus driver was identified as Ranjit Singh. The accident took place this morning when the bus carrying 20 children was heading to Dasuya from Talwara.

Those with serious injuries are currently undergoing medical treatment. The children in the bus are residents of villages around Talwara and were on their way to Dasuya Cambridge school.

The impact of the collision led to the driver’s side of the bus being severly damaged. An eyewitness said he rushed to the vehicle after hearing the crash. “The bus was damaged and children were crying, screaming for help. I tried to pull them out through the windows and they were then rushed to a hospital by villagers on scooters, tractor trollies, cars, etc,” he said.

Senior police and civil administration officials were also at the spot. A police investigation is underway. Union Minister for State and Hoshiarpur MP Vijay Sampla sought a detailed report.

