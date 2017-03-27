Hoshiarpur: Three boys feared drowned in Beas

THREE OF five teenagers, who went to bathe in the Beas on Sunday, may have drowned in the river. The incident took place near Tahli-Rarha villages near Minani under Tanda police station of Hoshiarpur district. All the boys were 17-18 years of age. The three who drowned are Ravinder (18), Karan and Narinder, both 17 years. They were all from Ballan and Bathan villages.

It is learnt that the three entered the water while Harvinder (bother of Narinder) and Gurpal, were outside. But, when the the two realised that the three had begun to drown, they raised an alarm but there was no one around to rescue them.

Later, police launched a rescue operation. But, even after several hours, the bodies of the drowned could not be recovered till the filing of this report. ASI Tanda PS, Bhupinder Singh, said the bodies were yet to be found. He further said that the boys, who were not good in swimming, had just completed 10+2 and belonged to lower middle-class families.

