Hoshiarpur: Man loses life in husband-wife fight

A man had to pay with his life while trying to pacify a quarrelling husband and wife at Baaria Kalan village under Chabbewal police station in Hoshiarpur district. A drunk truck driver, Kuljit Singh (37) was quarrelling and beating up his wife Rajwinder Kaur. Seeing this, Baljit Singh (44), the first cousin of Kuljit who was living nearby, rushed in to pacify them. But the drunkard Kuljit attacked him with a sword and injured him badly. Then, the accused brandished the sword, forcing people to shut their doors. Police were informed immediately and Baljit was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.